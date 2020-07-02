8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome Home! This top to bottom renovation is absolutely stunning. There are 2 VERY spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom on the second floor, with new flooring throughout the entire house. Brand new stainless steel appliances, with a fully remodeled kitchen. There is a covered front porch perfect for sipping your morning coffee, and a new deck off the back which overlooks the large, fully fenced back yard. There is a partially finished basement which could potentially be used for a third bedroom. New HVAC and central a/c. The location of this home is prime, as it is walking distance from many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Potential for a discounted rent rate with a longer term lease. Contact the listing agent for a tour!