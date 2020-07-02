All apartments in Towson
8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD

8615 Pleasant Plains Road · No Longer Available
Location

8615 Pleasant Plains Road, Towson, MD 21286
Ridgely Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! This top to bottom renovation is absolutely stunning. There are 2 VERY spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom on the second floor, with new flooring throughout the entire house. Brand new stainless steel appliances, with a fully remodeled kitchen. There is a covered front porch perfect for sipping your morning coffee, and a new deck off the back which overlooks the large, fully fenced back yard. There is a partially finished basement which could potentially be used for a third bedroom. New HVAC and central a/c. The location of this home is prime, as it is walking distance from many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Potential for a discounted rent rate with a longer term lease. Contact the listing agent for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have any available units?
8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have?
Some of 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD offer parking?
No, 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have a pool?
No, 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8615 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD has units with dishwashers.

