Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Rarely available end of group home for rent in the desirable Towson community of Loch Raven Manor / Loch Raven Village. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large bedroom sizes, updated full bathroom (with jetted tub). Very spacious backyard, fully fenced in, with private parking space for 4 cars. Partially finished basement family room with 2nd full bathroom. Full size washer & dryer, plus large storage room. Whole house freshly painted. Cats ok, no dogs.