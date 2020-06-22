All apartments in Towson
6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD
6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD

6722 Queens Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

6722 Queens Ferry Road, Towson, MD 21239
Greater Glendale-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this fabulous Glendale Rancher available for Rent Today! This updated home offers 3BR & 2 Full Baths w/ a Finished Lower Level FamilyRm. You'll enjoy the Updated Gourmet Kitchen w/ SS Appliances, Granite Ctops, and Breakfast Bar. A separate Dining area is adjacent to the Kitchen which flows nicely into the main level Livingroom. Cozy up to the Wood-burning Fireplace in Winter or Relax on the Rear Deck & Patio in the Summer Months. Washer & Dryer are found in the lower level Utility Room. Both Baths have been Nicely Updated with Ceramic Tile. Hardwood Flooring through-out the Main Level. Home Shows Beautifully & is available Immediately. You'll find a lovely Park across the street with the convenience of shopping & dining close by. Pets are allowed on a Case by Case Basis. Please contact the Listing Agent for Application Instructions. App Fee is $35 per Adult over the Age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD have any available units?
6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD have?
Some of 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD offer parking?
No, 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
