6722 QUEENS FERRY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this fabulous Glendale Rancher available for Rent Today! This updated home offers 3BR & 2 Full Baths w/ a Finished Lower Level FamilyRm. You'll enjoy the Updated Gourmet Kitchen w/ SS Appliances, Granite Ctops, and Breakfast Bar. A separate Dining area is adjacent to the Kitchen which flows nicely into the main level Livingroom. Cozy up to the Wood-burning Fireplace in Winter or Relax on the Rear Deck & Patio in the Summer Months. Washer & Dryer are found in the lower level Utility Room. Both Baths have been Nicely Updated with Ceramic Tile. Hardwood Flooring through-out the Main Level. Home Shows Beautifully & is available Immediately. You'll find a lovely Park across the street with the convenience of shopping & dining close by. Pets are allowed on a Case by Case Basis. Please contact the Listing Agent for Application Instructions. App Fee is $35 per Adult over the Age of 18.