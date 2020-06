Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool table garage media room

Enjoy this elegant end of group townhome in the beautiful gated Rockland Ridge Development in the Falls Road Corridor. Four bedrooms and Four and half bathrooms. Features include hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, gas fireplace in the family room, private deck, gourmet kitchen, tray ceilings in the first floor master suite and living room, large recreation room, theater room with stadium seating, pool table, bar and several TV's.