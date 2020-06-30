6616 N Charles St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This is truly a unique space for the right individual!! Located on the second level of the original carriage house, this unit is totally renovated.. The Living room/Dining room area is an expansive sun filled area with high ceilings. It exudes charm. The custom galley type kitchen has a plethora of white cabinets, Viking range and separate cook top and all the amenities. The large bedroom attaches to the four piece bath with lovely finishes. There is a loft area for extra storage or a small office. Beautiful windows grace the entire unit which overlooks the picturesque grounds. Pillars mark the entrance to the private driveway. Garage parking and private laundry round out this fabulous home. Rent includes water/sewer and electric. A small pet considered. Call Rose 410-598-1501