6216 Falls Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular 2 bedroom + loft + 1 bathroom duplex in Brooklandville/Mt. Washington



Property highlights

- Newly updated throughout with top of the line appliances, new HVAC, digital thermostat, new windows and doors

- 2 very spacious bedrooms and an upper level loft that can be used as 3rd bedroom, additional living space or den

- Desirable area nearby restaurants, shopping, parks, and more!

- Conveniently located close the light rail and within short distance of I-83 and I-695 for an easy commute

- Water, sewer, trash removal and lawn care included in rent

- Private parking with plenty of spots for you and your guests

- 24 hour maintenance available

- Pets welcome

- No vouchers. No evictions



Available today!



