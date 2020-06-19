All apartments in Towson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

534 McManus Way

534 Mcmanus Way · (443) 742-4655
Location

534 Mcmanus Way, Towson, MD 21286
Northeast Towson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 534 McManus Way · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1017 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Condo in Towson - 2 bedroom condo in Towson with convenient access to Towson Town Center and walking distance to Towson Square! Features a spacious living room, separate dining room, and kitchen pass-thru as well as hardwood floors in the foyer and kitchen. A private deck with a wooded view for added comfort and space. Full-sized washer/dryer included.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE2804170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 McManus Way have any available units?
534 McManus Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 McManus Way have?
Some of 534 McManus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 McManus Way currently offering any rent specials?
534 McManus Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 McManus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 McManus Way is pet friendly.
Does 534 McManus Way offer parking?
No, 534 McManus Way does not offer parking.
Does 534 McManus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 McManus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 McManus Way have a pool?
No, 534 McManus Way does not have a pool.
Does 534 McManus Way have accessible units?
No, 534 McManus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 534 McManus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 McManus Way does not have units with dishwashers.
