534 McManus Way

2 Bedroom Condo in Towson - 2 bedroom condo in Towson with convenient access to Towson Town Center and walking distance to Towson Square! Features a spacious living room, separate dining room, and kitchen pass-thru as well as hardwood floors in the foyer and kitchen. A private deck with a wooded view for added comfort and space. Full-sized washer/dryer included.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



