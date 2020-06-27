Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM
1 of 46
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE
513 Charles Street Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
513 Charles Street Avenue, Towson, MD 21204
West Towson
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE have any available units?
513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
Is 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE offer parking?
No, 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE have a pool?
No, 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 CHARLES STREET AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road
Towson, MD 21204
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct
Towson, MD 21204
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Similar Pages
Towson 1 Bedrooms
Towson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly Apartments
Towson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ruxton
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Goucher College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University