Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic townhome in sought after Rodgers Forge!Gorgeous kitchen that opens to the dining area. It has a great peninsula with seating, stainless appliances, crisp white cabinetry and the list goes on. Spacious front porch is perfect for meeting all of your neighbors or enjoying some downtime. The fenced rear yard features a great paved patio.