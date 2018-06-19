320 OVERBROOK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated carpet

Come see this Beautifully Renovated 3br 1Fba TH in Desireable Roger's Forge Perfect for a Family or Couple! Features include: Neutral Decor, New SS Appliances, Granite Granite Countertops, Built-in Shelves in Dining Room, New Windows, Tile Backsplash, Remodeled Kitchen, Fully Finished Lower Level with Walkout, W/W Carpeting, New Washer and Dryer, Large Deck Overlooks Fully Fenced in Yard and Conveniently Located to Rogers Forge Elementary and Dumbarton Middle School! Come See it to Believe it! Just Pack your Bags and Move Right in!