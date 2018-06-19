All apartments in Towson
Last updated August 21 2019

320 OVERBROOK ROAD

320 Overbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

320 Overbrook Road, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this Beautifully Renovated 3br 1Fba TH in Desireable Roger's Forge Perfect for a Family or Couple! Features include: Neutral Decor, New SS Appliances, Granite Granite Countertops, Built-in Shelves in Dining Room, New Windows, Tile Backsplash, Remodeled Kitchen, Fully Finished Lower Level with Walkout, W/W Carpeting, New Washer and Dryer, Large Deck Overlooks Fully Fenced in Yard and Conveniently Located to Rogers Forge Elementary and Dumbarton Middle School! Come See it to Believe it! Just Pack your Bags and Move Right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 OVERBROOK ROAD have any available units?
320 OVERBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 OVERBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 320 OVERBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 OVERBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
320 OVERBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 OVERBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 320 OVERBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 320 OVERBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 320 OVERBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 320 OVERBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 OVERBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 OVERBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 320 OVERBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 320 OVERBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 320 OVERBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 320 OVERBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 OVERBROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
