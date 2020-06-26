1540 Dellsway Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome with a Parking Pad in Towson! Walk on into your open floor plan living room and dining room with original hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light. The fully-equipped kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space and leads to a beautiful backyard with a parking pad. Upstairs you will find three big bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom with tile flooring and shower/tub combo. The lower level provides a washer/dryer, ample storage space, and a half bath for added convenience. Conveniently located just off Joppa with easy access to I695.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



