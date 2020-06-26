All apartments in Towson
1540 Dellsway Rd

1540 Dellsway Road · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Dellsway Road, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome with a Parking Pad in Towson! Walk on into your open floor plan living room and dining room with original hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light. The fully-equipped kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space and leads to a beautiful backyard with a parking pad. Upstairs you will find three big bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom with tile flooring and shower/tub combo. The lower level provides a washer/dryer, ample storage space, and a half bath for added convenience. Conveniently located just off Joppa with easy access to I695.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Dellsway Rd have any available units?
1540 Dellsway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Dellsway Rd have?
Some of 1540 Dellsway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Dellsway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Dellsway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Dellsway Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Dellsway Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 1540 Dellsway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Dellsway Rd offers parking.
Does 1540 Dellsway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 Dellsway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Dellsway Rd have a pool?
No, 1540 Dellsway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Dellsway Rd have accessible units?
No, 1540 Dellsway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Dellsway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Dellsway Rd has units with dishwashers.
