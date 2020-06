1507 JOPPA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING CAPE, SHOWS LOVELY, GARAGE,LARGE BEAUTIFUL TREED LOT - A RARE FIND, PATIO 17X15 LARGE LIVING ROOM W/WB FP -2 BR'S 1ST LEVEL, MBR 17X15+UPPER LEVEL WITH BRAND NEW BATH. TOTAL OF 2.1 BATHS BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR SUITE. LARGE LOWER LEVEL PERPECT FOR SO MANY HOBBIES W/ SELECTION OF TWO HEATING SYSTEMS EITHER FORCED HOT AIR GAS OR GAS HOT WATER BASEBOARDS & SO INEXPENSIVE TO HEAT TAKE YOUR PICK. OWNER TAKES CARE OF MOWING & LANDSCAPING. TAKE A LOOK AT THE LOVELY NEW BATH & PICTURES. AGENT IS OWNER