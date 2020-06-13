All apartments in Towson
1402 SHEFFORD ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 SHEFFORD ROAD

1402 Shefford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Shefford Road, Towson, MD 21239

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated 3 Bedroom & 2 Full bath Brick Raised Ranch in a great cul-de-sac location. Living room with fireplace and large eat in kitchen, spacious dining room. Stoneleigh and Towson Schools. Don't miss this move in ready home to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

