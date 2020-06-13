1402 SHEFFORD ROAD

Beautiful updated 3 Bedroom & 2 Full bath Brick Raised Ranch in a great cul-de-sac location. Living room with fireplace and large eat in kitchen, spacious dining room. Stoneleigh and Towson Schools. Don't miss this move in ready home to rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
