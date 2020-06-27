All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD

1306 Putty Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1306 Putty Hill Avenue, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
PROPERTY IS OFFERED FOR SALE AND OR RENT! As a rental the owner requires a 620 or better FICA and no pets allowed. Fantastic end of group semi-detached home recently updated directly across from the exquisite Calvert Hall College campus! The bang for your buck is right here in this all brick semi-detached home in which is much larger than many single family detached homes in the area and much less. The interior offers three fully finished levels with two fireplaces, original hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The exterior offers a new a/c condenser, paver patio, wood fencing, and extended parking pad large enough for two automobiles. The two full baths have new fixtures and tile. The finished basement adds additional living space and is equipped with new carpeting and a second fireplace. The parking for the home is accessed by an alley that runs in rear of the home with just a few short steps to the house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD have any available units?
1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD have?
Some of 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University