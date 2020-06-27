1306 PUTTY HILL ROAD

Amenities

PROPERTY IS OFFERED FOR SALE AND OR RENT! As a rental the owner requires a 620 or better FICA and no pets allowed. Fantastic end of group semi-detached home recently updated directly across from the exquisite Calvert Hall College campus! The bang for your buck is right here in this all brick semi-detached home in which is much larger than many single family detached homes in the area and much less. The interior offers three fully finished levels with two fireplaces, original hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The exterior offers a new a/c condenser, paver patio, wood fencing, and extended parking pad large enough for two automobiles. The two full baths have new fixtures and tile. The finished basement adds additional living space and is equipped with new carpeting and a second fireplace. The parking for the home is accessed by an alley that runs in rear of the home with just a few short steps to the house!