1217 Overbrook Ct.

3 Br, 2 BA cozy Single Family House available for rent. Located on Overbrook Road in Idlewylde.



- Fireplace in living/family room

- Central A/C and gas heat

- Full basement/recreation room

- One bedroom/office/recreation room in the attic

- Washer/dryer

- Short walk to a park nearby

- Fully fenced backyard

- Approximately 5 min drive to Towson University and 20 min drive to downtown Baltimore.

- Numerous shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and hiking and biking trails in close vicinity

- Kitchen and both bathrooms updated in 2015-2016



Excellent schools (please verify school assignment with the Board of Education):

- Stoneleigh Elementary

- Dumbarton Middle

- Towson High



Rent: $1,800 month. One month security deposit is required. Pets accepted on a case-to-case basis.



Utilities, Internet and phone services, lawn mowing/yardwork, etc. not included and must be paid directly by Tenant

