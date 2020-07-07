All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 1217 Overbrook Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
1217 Overbrook Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1217 Overbrook Ct.

1217 Overbrook Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1217 Overbrook Rd, Towson, MD 21239
Idlewydle

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 Br, 2 BA cozy Single Family House available for rent. Located on Overbrook Road in Idlewylde.

- Fireplace in living/family room
- Central A/C and gas heat
- Full basement/recreation room
- One bedroom/office/recreation room in the attic
- Washer/dryer
- Short walk to a park nearby
- Fully fenced backyard
- Approximately 5 min drive to Towson University and 20 min drive to downtown Baltimore.
- Numerous shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and hiking and biking trails in close vicinity
- Kitchen and both bathrooms updated in 2015-2016

Excellent schools (please verify school assignment with the Board of Education):
- Stoneleigh Elementary
- Dumbarton Middle
- Towson High

Rent: $1,800 month. One month security deposit is required. Pets accepted on a case-to-case basis.

Utilities, Internet and phone services, lawn mowing/yardwork, etc. not included and must be paid directly by Tenant
3 Br, 2 BA cozy Single Family House available for rent. Located on Overbrook Road in Idlewylde.

- Fireplace in living/family room
- Central A/C and gas heat
- Full basement/recreation room
- One bedroom/office/recreation room in the attic
- Washer/dryer
- Short walk to a park nearby
- Fully fenced backyard
- Approximately 5 min drive to Towson University and 20 min drive to downtown Baltimore.
- Numerous shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and hiking and biking trails in close vicinity
- Kitchen and both bathrooms updated in 2015-2016

Excellent schools (please verify school assignment with the Board of Education):
- Stoneleigh Elementary
- Dumbarton Middle
- Towson High

Rent: $1,800 month. One month security deposit is required. Pets accepted on a case-to-case basis.

Utilities, Internet and phone services, lawn mowing/yardwork, etc. not included and must be paid directly by Tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Overbrook Ct. have any available units?
1217 Overbrook Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Overbrook Ct. have?
Some of 1217 Overbrook Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Overbrook Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Overbrook Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Overbrook Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Overbrook Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Overbrook Ct. offer parking?
No, 1217 Overbrook Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Overbrook Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Overbrook Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Overbrook Ct. have a pool?
No, 1217 Overbrook Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Overbrook Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1217 Overbrook Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Overbrook Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Overbrook Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University