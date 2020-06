Amenities

Great Rental in Rodgers Forge! 3 BR, 2 full baths. Updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Both baths have been completely updated. Beautiful wood floors on main & upper level. Crown molding and recessed lighting on first floor. Large deck off kitchen. Finished basement with lots of storage. No Pets. No Vouchers. Available 8-10-19