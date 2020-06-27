1 STEVENSGATE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court fireplace

4BR/2.5BA Charlesbrooke Colonial with Gourmet kitchen that opens to Family Room bump-out addition overlooking wood deck and fenced yard. Spacious Dining Room, 1st-floor laundry and Living Room w/Fireplace. 2nd floor has Master Bedroom w/Master Bathroom and 3 additional Bedrooms and hall Bathroom. Spacious Lower Level Family Room and Rec Room, plus separate office/extra room. All in one of the most sought-after communities, with neighborhood swimming pool and tennis courts, in the West Towson/Dumbarton/Towson High School district!