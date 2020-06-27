All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 1 STEVENSGATE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
1 STEVENSGATE COURT
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

1 STEVENSGATE COURT

1 Stevensgate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1 Stevensgate Court, Towson, MD 21212

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
4BR/2.5BA Charlesbrooke Colonial with Gourmet kitchen that opens to Family Room bump-out addition overlooking wood deck and fenced yard. Spacious Dining Room, 1st-floor laundry and Living Room w/Fireplace. 2nd floor has Master Bedroom w/Master Bathroom and 3 additional Bedrooms and hall Bathroom. Spacious Lower Level Family Room and Rec Room, plus separate office/extra room. All in one of the most sought-after communities, with neighborhood swimming pool and tennis courts, in the West Towson/Dumbarton/Towson High School district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 STEVENSGATE COURT have any available units?
1 STEVENSGATE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 STEVENSGATE COURT have?
Some of 1 STEVENSGATE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 STEVENSGATE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1 STEVENSGATE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 STEVENSGATE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1 STEVENSGATE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 1 STEVENSGATE COURT offer parking?
No, 1 STEVENSGATE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1 STEVENSGATE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 STEVENSGATE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 STEVENSGATE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1 STEVENSGATE COURT has a pool.
Does 1 STEVENSGATE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1 STEVENSGATE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1 STEVENSGATE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 STEVENSGATE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University