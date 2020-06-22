Amenities

9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 Available 12/01/19 Spacious & Updated apartment close to Downtown Silver Spring. - Welcome home to your spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment with all utilities and parking included!! When you first walk into your unit take in the view from the double sliding glass doors in the living room, bringing in tons of natural light. Separate dinning and living room areas feature hardwood flooring with plenty of space for lounging or entertaining. To enjoy the view even more, head out onto your private balcony. Recently renovated bathroom, large walk-in closet in bedroom, and gas cooking top off the many great features of this rental.



Along with the buildings unbeatable location close to many commuter routes, parks, trails, and streams. Parkside Plaza also offers high quality amenities such as; fitness center with steam room, outdoor pool, party room, 24-hour front desk, and shuttle service to metro and grocery store.



Pleas email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease terms

* $50 application fee required per adult applicant

* 1 months rent security deposit required

* All utilities included

* Pets are not accepted or this property

* 12 month min lease

* Building charges a $150.00 move-in fee



