Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

Parkside Plaza

9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 Available 12/01/19 Spacious & Updated apartment close to Downtown Silver Spring. - Welcome home to your spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment with all utilities and parking included!! When you first walk into your unit take in the view from the double sliding glass doors in the living room, bringing in tons of natural light. Separate dinning and living room areas feature hardwood flooring with plenty of space for lounging or entertaining. To enjoy the view even more, head out onto your private balcony. Recently renovated bathroom, large walk-in closet in bedroom, and gas cooking top off the many great features of this rental.

Along with the buildings unbeatable location close to many commuter routes, parks, trails, and streams. Parkside Plaza also offers high quality amenities such as; fitness center with steam room, outdoor pool, party room, 24-hour front desk, and shuttle service to metro and grocery store.

Pleas email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease terms
* $50 application fee required per adult applicant
* 1 months rent security deposit required
* All utilities included
* Pets are not accepted or this property
* 12 month min lease
* Building charges a $150.00 move-in fee

(RLNE4800682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Plaza have any available units?
Parkside Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does Parkside Plaza have?
Some of Parkside Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Plaza does offer parking.
Does Parkside Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Plaza has a pool.
Does Parkside Plaza have accessible units?
No, Parkside Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkside Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, Parkside Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
