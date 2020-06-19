Sign Up
962 WAYNE AVENUE #210
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM
962 WAYNE AVENUE #210
962 Wayne Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
962 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Amenities
parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
1,300 sf Sublet space comprising 3 separate office suites ready for immediate occupancy. Optional conference room, production/work room and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 have any available units?
962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
Is 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 currently offering any rent specials?
962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 pet-friendly?
No, 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 offer parking?
Yes, 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 offers parking.
Does 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 have a pool?
No, 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 does not have a pool.
Does 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 have accessible units?
No, 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 WAYNE AVENUE #210 does not have units with air conditioning.
