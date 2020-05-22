9314 Caroline Ave

Amenities

Outdoor Oasis Close to Downtown Silver Spring! New Kitchen Too! - Welcome to your cottage off of Colesville! Located a short drive to downtown Silver Spring and the Beltway, your country cottage features a serene setting. The manicured backyard landscaping and island deck make this the perfect place to enjoy your privacy or entertain friends and family.



As you step through the front door, you'll notice the main level features a dining room, living room and den. What will really catch your eye is the beautiful new kitchen with granite counters and richly colored wood cabinets. Tons of counter top room and table space for a breakfast nook. Rounding out this floor is a full bathroom.



The upper level offers 4 well apportioned bedrooms including a master with super cool closet shelving. Capped off with a new full bathroom will make this a comfortable living arrangement for you and yours.



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home before it's gone!



Lease terms:

Dogs welcome; sorry, no cats

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

Resident responsible for utilities



No Cats Allowed



