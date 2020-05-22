All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

9314 Caroline Ave

9314 Caroline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9314 Caroline Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Outdoor Oasis Close to Downtown Silver Spring! New Kitchen Too! - Welcome to your cottage off of Colesville! Located a short drive to downtown Silver Spring and the Beltway, your country cottage features a serene setting. The manicured backyard landscaping and island deck make this the perfect place to enjoy your privacy or entertain friends and family.

As you step through the front door, you'll notice the main level features a dining room, living room and den. What will really catch your eye is the beautiful new kitchen with granite counters and richly colored wood cabinets. Tons of counter top room and table space for a breakfast nook. Rounding out this floor is a full bathroom.

The upper level offers 4 well apportioned bedrooms including a master with super cool closet shelving. Capped off with a new full bathroom will make this a comfortable living arrangement for you and yours.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home before it's gone!

Lease terms:
Dogs welcome; sorry, no cats
12 month minimum lease
No smoking
Resident responsible for utilities

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3215705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 Caroline Ave have any available units?
9314 Caroline Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9314 Caroline Ave have?
Some of 9314 Caroline Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9314 Caroline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9314 Caroline Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 Caroline Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9314 Caroline Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9314 Caroline Ave offer parking?
No, 9314 Caroline Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9314 Caroline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9314 Caroline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 Caroline Ave have a pool?
No, 9314 Caroline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9314 Caroline Ave have accessible units?
No, 9314 Caroline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 Caroline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9314 Caroline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9314 Caroline Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9314 Caroline Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
