9233 THREE OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to 9233 Three Oaks Dr. This renovated turn-key townhome is located in the heart of highly sought after Sligo Park Hills. This 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath home has the perfect floor plan for both relaxing and entertaining. The home features a renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood floors, new carpet in basement, master bath and more. The main level features an open floor plan that connects the kitchen, dining room, living room, and patio. The patio is a secret delight (like living in a forest). Immersed in trees, greenery and local bird songs. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, master bath, master room balcony, and hall bathroom. Basement features a large family room, laundry room, and a full bath. The home is located short distance to schools, parks, dining, shopping, metro, 495, and more. Don~t miss out on the opportunity to call this gem a home. Discount available on a 2-year ~ 3-year lease.