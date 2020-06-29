All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

9210 FLOWER AVENUE

9210 Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9210 Flower Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautiful cape cod in Highland View. Ample space on main level includes a sunroom over the garage, separate dining room and two bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the home and tons of natural light. The upper level has a sprawling master bedroom space with a bonus nook off to the side and a full, private bath. Plenty of parking in front along with the garage. Finished area in basement along with huge utility area with tons of storage, laundry equipment, and half bath. Inside access to garage in basement. Great fenced backyard with lots of shade and a patio area. Amazing location is just minutes to the beltway, downtown Silver Spring, great schools, tons of shopping and dining options and parks & trails galore. Available November 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 FLOWER AVENUE have any available units?
9210 FLOWER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9210 FLOWER AVENUE have?
Some of 9210 FLOWER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 FLOWER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9210 FLOWER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 FLOWER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9210 FLOWER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9210 FLOWER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9210 FLOWER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9210 FLOWER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 FLOWER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 FLOWER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9210 FLOWER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9210 FLOWER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9210 FLOWER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 FLOWER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 FLOWER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 FLOWER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 FLOWER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

