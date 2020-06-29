9210 FLOWER AVENUE

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful cape cod in Highland View. Ample space on main level includes a sunroom over the garage, separate dining room and two bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the home and tons of natural light. The upper level has a sprawling master bedroom space with a bonus nook off to the side and a full, private bath. Plenty of parking in front along with the garage. Finished area in basement along with huge utility area with tons of storage, laundry equipment, and half bath. Inside access to garage in basement. Great fenced backyard with lots of shade and a patio area. Amazing location is just minutes to the beltway, downtown Silver Spring, great schools, tons of shopping and dining options and parks & trails galore. Available November 1.