Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

9107 Flower Avenue

9107 Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9107 Flower Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 5BD/4BA spacious Tudor house with all the bells and whistles! This lovely home in Highland View offers an open floor plan, separate formal dining room with built in buffet, and a large living room perfect for entertainment. Stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, a gas stove, breakfast bar, and beautiful island, complement a perfect kitchen.
Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms in the upper level. Make sure to check out the master bedroom, large walk-in closet and gorgeous en suite bathroom equipped with double sink vanity. In addition to the ample living, kitchen and dining space on the ground floor, this level also features a separate office/bedroom (used as a children's playroom in pictures and video), a full bath, and a wood-burning stone fireplace.  
You will notice the owner's love and care in the recent renovations to the home, to include the finished lower level with large rec room (used as a nanny apartment in pictures and video), full bathroom, and spacious closet/storage space. Comfortable laundry room with attached garage. Pull-through driveway with space for four vehicles.  
Enjoy a beautiful patio right off the kitchen/living room with amazing views to fully fenced and landscaped private yard. 
Within 1.5 miles to Silver Spring and Takoma Park metro stations (red line) as well as I-495, many restaurants, shopping and entertainment locations.  The house is also just three blocks to grocery and retail space, which will also be the home to the brand-new Long Branch metro station (purple line) scheduled to open in 2021. Conveniently located to both downtown Silver Spring and lovely Takoma Park.  Neighborhood surrounded by nature and easy access to several parks and trails.  
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 Flower Avenue have any available units?
9107 Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9107 Flower Avenue have?
Some of 9107 Flower Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9107 Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9107 Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9107 Flower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9107 Flower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9107 Flower Avenue offers parking.
Does 9107 Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9107 Flower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 Flower Avenue have a pool?
No, 9107 Flower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9107 Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9107 Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9107 Flower Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9107 Flower Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9107 Flower Avenue has units with air conditioning.

