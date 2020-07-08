9107 Flower Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 5BD/4BA spacious Tudor house with all the bells and whistles! This lovely home in Highland View offers an open floor plan, separate formal dining room with built in buffet, and a large living room perfect for entertainment. Stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, a gas stove, breakfast bar, and beautiful island, complement a perfect kitchen.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms in the upper level. Make sure to check out the master bedroom, large walk-in closet and gorgeous en suite bathroom equipped with double sink vanity. In addition to the ample living, kitchen and dining space on the ground floor, this level also features a separate office/bedroom (used as a children's playroom in pictures and video), a full bath, and a wood-burning stone fireplace.

You will notice the owner's love and care in the recent renovations to the home, to include the finished lower level with large rec room (used as a nanny apartment in pictures and video), full bathroom, and spacious closet/storage space. Comfortable laundry room with attached garage. Pull-through driveway with space for four vehicles.

Enjoy a beautiful patio right off the kitchen/living room with amazing views to fully fenced and landscaped private yard.

Within 1.5 miles to Silver Spring and Takoma Park metro stations (red line) as well as I-495, many restaurants, shopping and entertainment locations. The house is also just three blocks to grocery and retail space, which will also be the home to the brand-new Long Branch metro station (purple line) scheduled to open in 2021. Conveniently located to both downtown Silver Spring and lovely Takoma Park. Neighborhood surrounded by nature and easy access to several parks and trails.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.