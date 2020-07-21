Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Walk-out Basement, Small Building, Ceramic Tile Floors, Bring Your Pet! - This is a beautiful ground level apartment, which is located a 910 Kennebec Ave in Takoma Park, MD 20912. The apartment is a part of a small, garden style brick building in a quiet street. There are total of three apartments in the building.



The apartment has been fully renovated and has all new IKEA kitchen, all new bathroom and all new drywall!



The apartment has beautiful ceramic floors.



The kitchen has full size (30") stove, full size refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal!



There is access to a coin-operated laundry room.



Window unit Air Conditioner is provided free of charge.



Rent includes hot water, sewer and trash.



Rent DOES NOT INCLUDE electricity and heating, cable and telephone.



There will be a flat charge of $35/mo for heating utility paid directly to landlord.



There is access to a laundry room in the building.



1.5 mi to the Metro (Takoma), RideOn bus and UM Shuttle stop is around the block.



The apartment is located within minutes of walking from shopping, Sligo Creek Parkway, Long Branch Parkway and is on a bus line. Minutes from 495-Beltway and newly developed downtown Silver Spring.



1.5 mi to the Metro (Takoma), bus stop is around the block.



Washington Adventist Hospital is five to ten minutes walking distance.



We accept pets! (Pet fee of $50/mo for a dog, $40/mo for a cat +$250 one time fee)



REQUIREMENTS: 1-year lease, 1 month security deposit, good credit



