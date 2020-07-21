All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

910 Kennebec Ave

910 Kennebec Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

910 Kennebec Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Walk-out Basement, Small Building, Ceramic Tile Floors, Bring Your Pet! - This is a beautiful ground level apartment, which is located a 910 Kennebec Ave in Takoma Park, MD 20912. The apartment is a part of a small, garden style brick building in a quiet street. There are total of three apartments in the building.

The apartment has been fully renovated and has all new IKEA kitchen, all new bathroom and all new drywall!

The apartment has beautiful ceramic floors.

The kitchen has full size (30") stove, full size refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal!

There is access to a coin-operated laundry room.

Window unit Air Conditioner is provided free of charge.

Rent includes hot water, sewer and trash.

Rent DOES NOT INCLUDE electricity and heating, cable and telephone.

There will be a flat charge of $35/mo for heating utility paid directly to landlord.

There is access to a laundry room in the building.

1.5 mi to the Metro (Takoma), RideOn bus and UM Shuttle stop is around the block.

The apartment is located within minutes of walking from shopping, Sligo Creek Parkway, Long Branch Parkway and is on a bus line. Minutes from 495-Beltway and newly developed downtown Silver Spring.

1.5 mi to the Metro (Takoma), bus stop is around the block.

Washington Adventist Hospital is five to ten minutes walking distance.

We accept pets! (Pet fee of $50/mo for a dog, $40/mo for a cat +$250 one time fee)

REQUIREMENTS: 1-year lease, 1 month security deposit, good credit

(RLNE5024409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Kennebec Ave have any available units?
910 Kennebec Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 910 Kennebec Ave have?
Some of 910 Kennebec Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Kennebec Ave currently offering any rent specials?
910 Kennebec Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Kennebec Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Kennebec Ave is pet friendly.
Does 910 Kennebec Ave offer parking?
No, 910 Kennebec Ave does not offer parking.
Does 910 Kennebec Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Kennebec Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Kennebec Ave have a pool?
No, 910 Kennebec Ave does not have a pool.
Does 910 Kennebec Ave have accessible units?
No, 910 Kennebec Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Kennebec Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Kennebec Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Kennebec Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 Kennebec Ave has units with air conditioning.
