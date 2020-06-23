9080 Pickwick Village Ter.

Amenities
Brick end-unit 2br 3ba town house in Pickwick Village in Silver Spring - Brick end-unit 2br 3ba town house in Pickwick Village in Silver Spring. Masonery fireplace in living room. Fenced in patio. Both bedrooms upstairs feature skylights. One block from University Blvd, about 3/4 mile from Beltway. 2 reserved parking spaces. Easy access to Metro Bus. Available 9/1/2018. Please call Property Specialists at 703-525-7010 to schedule a showing.
Approximate Sq. Feet : 1400
LR: 14x13/mnw DR: 13x8/mnw KIT: 13x8/mnt REC ROOM: 15x12
MBR: 13x12 2NDBR: 13x10
Entry Level : LR, DR, Kit with access to small deck
Upper Level : 2 BRs, 2 full BAs
Lower Level : Den/rec room with fireplace, full BA, laundry room and storage.
Schools : ES: MS: HS:
Rec Facilities : N.A.
Move in Date & Time and Fees :
Additional comments : Pickwick Valley HOA 301-680-0700
