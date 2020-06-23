All apartments in Silver Spring
9080 Pickwick Village Ter.

9080 Pickwick Village Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9080 Pickwick Village Terrace, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick end-unit 2br 3ba town house in Pickwick Village in Silver Spring - Brick end-unit 2br 3ba town house in Pickwick Village in Silver Spring. Masonery fireplace in living room. Fenced in patio. Both bedrooms upstairs feature skylights. One block from University Blvd, about 3/4 mile from Beltway. 2 reserved parking spaces. Easy access to Metro Bus. Available 9/1/2018. Please call Property Specialists at 703-525-7010 to schedule a showing.

Approximate Sq. Feet : 1400

LR: 14x13/mnw DR: 13x8/mnw KIT: 13x8/mnt REC ROOM: 15x12
MBR: 13x12 2NDBR: 13x10

Entry Level : LR, DR, Kit with access to small deck

Upper Level : 2 BRs, 2 full BAs

Lower Level : Den/rec room with fireplace, full BA, laundry room and storage.

Schools : ES: MS: HS:

Rec Facilities : N.A.

Move in Date & Time and Fees :

Additional comments : Pickwick Valley HOA 301-680-0700

(RLNE4502457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. have any available units?
9080 Pickwick Village Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. have?
Some of 9080 Pickwick Village Ter.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
9080 Pickwick Village Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. does offer parking.
Does 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. have a pool?
No, 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. have accessible units?
No, 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9080 Pickwick Village Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
