9080 Pickwick Village Ter.

Brick end-unit 2br 3ba town house in Pickwick Village in Silver Spring - Brick end-unit 2br 3ba town house in Pickwick Village in Silver Spring. Masonery fireplace in living room. Fenced in patio. Both bedrooms upstairs feature skylights. One block from University Blvd, about 3/4 mile from Beltway. 2 reserved parking spaces. Easy access to Metro Bus. Available 9/1/2018. Please call Property Specialists at 703-525-7010 to schedule a showing.



Approximate Sq. Feet : 1400



LR: 14x13/mnw DR: 13x8/mnw KIT: 13x8/mnt REC ROOM: 15x12

MBR: 13x12 2NDBR: 13x10



Entry Level : LR, DR, Kit with access to small deck



Upper Level : 2 BRs, 2 full BAs



Lower Level : Den/rec room with fireplace, full BA, laundry room and storage.



Schools : ES: MS: HS:



Rec Facilities : N.A.



Move in Date & Time and Fees :



Additional comments : Pickwick Valley HOA 301-680-0700



