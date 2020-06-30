Now Vacant * Great ready to move in home backing to wooded parkland * Home renovated inside and out in 2014 * Everything was new then, kitchen, new HVAC, new hot water heater, new windows, etc. * Great location and condition * No HOA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9005 GARLAND AVENUE have any available units?
9005 GARLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 9005 GARLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9005 GARLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.