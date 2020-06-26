All apartments in Silver Spring
8817 2nd Ave
8817 2nd Ave

8817 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8817 2nd Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Woodside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home Comfort with City Living - Home Comfort with City Living - It can be a culture shock moving to a major city like DC....
But this charming 3BR brings the home peace and comfort to you. 8817 2nd Ave sits on a half acre yard with interiors featuring 3-levels hardwood flooring finished sunroom and walk-out basement.
Also if accessibility is a priority to you fighting daily work traffic this home sits 2 blocks from Downtown Silver Spring. Less than a mile to DC and just about the same distance to the beltway.

Neighborhood
-2 blocks to Downtown Silver Spring
-Less than a mile to DC and beltway (I495)
-4 blocks to Silver Spring Metro
-Beautiful street with mix of custom development/ pre-war homes with charming HOA landscaping
Interior
-Hardwood flooring
-Updated kitchen with extra cabinet/pantry space
-Ample countertop space
-Newer carpets and finished upper level space with recess lighting
-Finished walk-out basement with extra closet space
Exterior
-Beautiful half an acre backyard space with garden
-private driveway off-street parking (2 cars)

(RLNE4969146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 2nd Ave have any available units?
8817 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8817 2nd Ave have?
Some of 8817 2nd Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8817 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8817 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8817 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8817 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 8817 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8817 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 8817 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8817 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8817 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8817 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8817 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8817 2nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
