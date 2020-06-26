Amenities

Home Comfort with City Living - Home Comfort with City Living - It can be a culture shock moving to a major city like DC....

But this charming 3BR brings the home peace and comfort to you. 8817 2nd Ave sits on a half acre yard with interiors featuring 3-levels hardwood flooring finished sunroom and walk-out basement.

Also if accessibility is a priority to you fighting daily work traffic this home sits 2 blocks from Downtown Silver Spring. Less than a mile to DC and just about the same distance to the beltway.



Neighborhood

-2 blocks to Downtown Silver Spring

-Less than a mile to DC and beltway (I495)

-4 blocks to Silver Spring Metro

-Beautiful street with mix of custom development/ pre-war homes with charming HOA landscaping

Interior

-Hardwood flooring

-Updated kitchen with extra cabinet/pantry space

-Ample countertop space

-Newer carpets and finished upper level space with recess lighting

-Finished walk-out basement with extra closet space

Exterior

-Beautiful half an acre backyard space with garden

-private driveway off-street parking (2 cars)



