Home Comfort with City Living - Home Comfort with City Living - It can be a culture shock moving to a major city like DC.... But this charming 3BR brings the home peace and comfort to you. 8817 2nd Ave sits on a half acre yard with interiors featuring 3-levels hardwood flooring finished sunroom and walk-out basement. Also if accessibility is a priority to you fighting daily work traffic this home sits 2 blocks from Downtown Silver Spring. Less than a mile to DC and just about the same distance to the beltway.
Neighborhood -2 blocks to Downtown Silver Spring -Less than a mile to DC and beltway (I495) -4 blocks to Silver Spring Metro -Beautiful street with mix of custom development/ pre-war homes with charming HOA landscaping Interior -Hardwood flooring -Updated kitchen with extra cabinet/pantry space -Ample countertop space -Newer carpets and finished upper level space with recess lighting -Finished walk-out basement with extra closet space Exterior -Beautiful half an acre backyard space with garden -private driveway off-street parking (2 cars)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
