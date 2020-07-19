8815 READING ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home nestled in a quaint neighborhood of Silver Spring. Featuring hardwood floors, brand new renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, 3 and 1/2 baths.New breakfast bar, recessed lighting,spacious bedrooms, 2 fireplaces. Jacuzzi tub,large fenced back yard. Driveway that fits several cars.Smart home features Ecobee thermostat that helps reduce energy expenses. Walking distance to bus, downtown Silver Spring,local stores and restaurants. The list goes on! A must see!