All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8815 READING ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8815 READING ROAD
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

8815 READING ROAD

8815 Reading Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8815 Reading Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home nestled in a quaint neighborhood of Silver Spring. Featuring hardwood floors, brand new renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, 3 and 1/2 baths.New breakfast bar, recessed lighting,spacious bedrooms, 2 fireplaces. Jacuzzi tub,large fenced back yard. Driveway that fits several cars.Smart home features Ecobee thermostat that helps reduce energy expenses. Walking distance to bus, downtown Silver Spring,local stores and restaurants. The list goes on! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 READING ROAD have any available units?
8815 READING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8815 READING ROAD have?
Some of 8815 READING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 READING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8815 READING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 READING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8815 READING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8815 READING ROAD offer parking?
No, 8815 READING ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8815 READING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8815 READING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 READING ROAD have a pool?
No, 8815 READING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8815 READING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8815 READING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 READING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8815 READING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8815 READING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8815 READING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Core
8621 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University