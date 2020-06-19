8712 Ramsey Ave.

Amenities
Walk to E V E R Y T H I N G in Downtown Silver Spring! - How close are you to the offerings of Downtown Silver Spring? If you have an average strength arm, you can hit 3 restaurants with a baseball standing from your front steps. You can be in the Silver Spring Metro Station door to door walking in 6 minutes. Add in the hundreds of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, movie theaters and much more and you'll have everything you need at the soles of your shoes.
The main level offers a spacious living / dining room, kitchen with center island, breakfast nook, half bathroom and sliding glass door onto a lovely back deck.
The next level up has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a laundry room. One of the bedrooms is a master suite with double sinks and soaking tub.
The loft level, which is commonly used as a sleeping area, has vaulted ceilings and a full bathroom.
The lowest level has a basement room perfect for use as an entertainment space, office/den or anything that's a little out of the way. The 1 car garage rounds out the ground level.
To see this great home, email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com
Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Resident responsible for utilities (water, gas, electric)
No smoking
Pets considered on a case by case basis with $500 extra security deposit/pet
(RLNE4727327)