Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

8712 Ramsey Ave.

8712 Ramsey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8712 Ramsey Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Walk to E V E R Y T H I N G in Downtown Silver Spring! - How close are you to the offerings of Downtown Silver Spring? If you have an average strength arm, you can hit 3 restaurants with a baseball standing from your front steps. You can be in the Silver Spring Metro Station door to door walking in 6 minutes. Add in the hundreds of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, movie theaters and much more and you'll have everything you need at the soles of your shoes.

The main level offers a spacious living / dining room, kitchen with center island, breakfast nook, half bathroom and sliding glass door onto a lovely back deck.

The next level up has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a laundry room. One of the bedrooms is a master suite with double sinks and soaking tub.

The loft level, which is commonly used as a sleeping area, has vaulted ceilings and a full bathroom.

The lowest level has a basement room perfect for use as an entertainment space, office/den or anything that's a little out of the way. The 1 car garage rounds out the ground level.

To see this great home, email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Resident responsible for utilities (water, gas, electric)
No smoking
Pets considered on a case by case basis with $500 extra security deposit/pet

(RLNE4727327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Ramsey Ave. have any available units?
8712 Ramsey Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8712 Ramsey Ave. have?
Some of 8712 Ramsey Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Ramsey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Ramsey Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Ramsey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8712 Ramsey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8712 Ramsey Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Ramsey Ave. offers parking.
Does 8712 Ramsey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Ramsey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Ramsey Ave. have a pool?
No, 8712 Ramsey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Ramsey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8712 Ramsey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Ramsey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Ramsey Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Ramsey Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8712 Ramsey Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
