Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

8623 Geren Rd Available 04/01/20 Charming 2BR/1BA Townhome in Woodsy Top of the Park Community - Welcome to Top of the Park! Enjoy the lush landscaping and storybook forest setting while you walk to your front door.



Step inside to an open floor plan, spacious living & dining areas, hardwood floors, and sunny windows. Just off the dining room is a private rear patio area- perfect for taking in all the nature! The kitchen has updated appliances and great counter & storage space. Stackable washer and dryer in laundry room just off the kitchen.



Walk upstairs to two spacious bedrooms and one full bath. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors, great closet space and sunny windows.



Tenants pay all utilities. Ample parking in community lot. Pets considered case by case with pet deposit. **Renovations underway** Available April 1st! ** Property is unfurnished**



Email (no calls please) Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing. To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4967809)