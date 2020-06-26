All apartments in Silver Spring
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8623 Geren Rd
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

8623 Geren Rd

8623 Geren Road · No Longer Available
Location

8623 Geren Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
8623 Geren Rd Available 04/01/20 Charming 2BR/1BA Townhome in Woodsy Top of the Park Community - Welcome to Top of the Park! Enjoy the lush landscaping and storybook forest setting while you walk to your front door.

Step inside to an open floor plan, spacious living & dining areas, hardwood floors, and sunny windows. Just off the dining room is a private rear patio area- perfect for taking in all the nature! The kitchen has updated appliances and great counter & storage space. Stackable washer and dryer in laundry room just off the kitchen.

Walk upstairs to two spacious bedrooms and one full bath. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors, great closet space and sunny windows.

Tenants pay all utilities. Ample parking in community lot. Pets considered case by case with pet deposit. **Renovations underway** Available April 1st! ** Property is unfurnished**

Email (no calls please) Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing. To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4967809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 Geren Rd have any available units?
8623 Geren Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8623 Geren Rd have?
Some of 8623 Geren Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8623 Geren Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8623 Geren Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 Geren Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8623 Geren Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8623 Geren Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8623 Geren Rd offers parking.
Does 8623 Geren Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8623 Geren Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 Geren Rd have a pool?
No, 8623 Geren Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8623 Geren Rd have accessible units?
No, 8623 Geren Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 Geren Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8623 Geren Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8623 Geren Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8623 Geren Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
