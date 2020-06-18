8622 MANCHESTER ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern 2BR/1.5BA condo in secure building with peaceful views of Sligo Creek Park from every window! Open layout offers fully renovated kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous quartz countertops. Two large bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Relax on the spacious terrace overlooking the park. Minutes to Downtown Silver Spring and Takoma Park. Walking/biking/nature trails right outside your door! Amazing location: next to future Metro (purple line), bus routes, and 270/495. Small pets considered. Your new life awaits!