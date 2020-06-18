All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated June 27 2019

8622 MANCHESTER ROAD

8622 Manchester Road · No Longer Available
Location

8622 Manchester Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern 2BR/1.5BA condo in secure building with peaceful views of Sligo Creek Park from every window! Open layout offers fully renovated kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous quartz countertops. Two large bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Relax on the spacious terrace overlooking the park. Minutes to Downtown Silver Spring and Takoma Park. Walking/biking/nature trails right outside your door! Amazing location: next to future Metro (purple line), bus routes, and 270/495. Small pets considered. Your new life awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD have any available units?
8622 MANCHESTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD have?
Some of 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8622 MANCHESTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD offer parking?
No, 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD have a pool?
No, 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8622 MANCHESTER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
