Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION - Welcome to the Cameron Hill at Silver Spring community. Just minutes from Silver Spring Metro Station, Rock Creek Park and Sligo Creek Golf Course. This 4 story home is ideal for house sharing. Each bedroom has it's own private full bath. Two car attached rear loading garage, deck and eat-in kitchen. Housing Choice Voucher Participants are welcomed.