Silver Spring, MD
8333 Grubb Rd #204
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8333 Grubb Rd #204

8333 Grubb Road · No Longer Available
Location

8333 Grubb Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath - Silver Spring Condo - Utilities Included - This top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is move in ready, and located in Rock Creek Gardens conveniently located on Grubb Rd.

Featuring hardwood floors throughout the large living and dining area you will have plenty of room for all your furniture. The bedroom features wall to wall carpeting, the hallway bathroom has been updated, and the kitchen features a gas range, full size fridge, and ample cabinet space.

Location:
The condo is conveniently located near a Ride On bus stop, Silver Spring Metro stop on the redline, Parkway Deli, Rock Creek Village Center, and downtown Silver Spring. Twenty mins to Dupont circle and downtown DC and 1 mile from the beltway/495 to Bethesda, NIH, and the 270 corridors. 5 mins from Walter Reed Annex and 15 mins from Bethesda Naval.

Community:
The Silver Spring area is a dynamic mix of global cultures and ethnic eateries, and a sophisticated arts and entertainment district, this neighborhood has become a gold standard for affordable suburban living with urban amenities. Another significant aspect of Silver Spring is the surprising number of outdoor parks and wooded trails to get away from it all and appreciate natural beauty.

Best of all all utilities and parking are included in the rent.

Lease Terms
*$50 application fee required
*1 months rent security deposit required
*Pets are not considered
*Minimum 12 month lease
*Utilities are included in the rent
*$100 move in/amenity fee.
*No smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4077974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8333 Grubb Rd #204 have any available units?
8333 Grubb Rd #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8333 Grubb Rd #204 have?
Some of 8333 Grubb Rd #204's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8333 Grubb Rd #204 currently offering any rent specials?
8333 Grubb Rd #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8333 Grubb Rd #204 pet-friendly?
No, 8333 Grubb Rd #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8333 Grubb Rd #204 offer parking?
Yes, 8333 Grubb Rd #204 does offer parking.
Does 8333 Grubb Rd #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8333 Grubb Rd #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8333 Grubb Rd #204 have a pool?
No, 8333 Grubb Rd #204 does not have a pool.
Does 8333 Grubb Rd #204 have accessible units?
No, 8333 Grubb Rd #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8333 Grubb Rd #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8333 Grubb Rd #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8333 Grubb Rd #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8333 Grubb Rd #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
