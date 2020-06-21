8333 Grubb Rd #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1 Bed 1 Bath - Silver Spring Condo - Utilities Included - This top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is move in ready, and located in Rock Creek Gardens conveniently located on Grubb Rd.



Featuring hardwood floors throughout the large living and dining area you will have plenty of room for all your furniture. The bedroom features wall to wall carpeting, the hallway bathroom has been updated, and the kitchen features a gas range, full size fridge, and ample cabinet space.



Location:

The condo is conveniently located near a Ride On bus stop, Silver Spring Metro stop on the redline, Parkway Deli, Rock Creek Village Center, and downtown Silver Spring. Twenty mins to Dupont circle and downtown DC and 1 mile from the beltway/495 to Bethesda, NIH, and the 270 corridors. 5 mins from Walter Reed Annex and 15 mins from Bethesda Naval.



Community:

The Silver Spring area is a dynamic mix of global cultures and ethnic eateries, and a sophisticated arts and entertainment district, this neighborhood has become a gold standard for affordable suburban living with urban amenities. Another significant aspect of Silver Spring is the surprising number of outdoor parks and wooded trails to get away from it all and appreciate natural beauty.



Best of all all utilities and parking are included in the rent.



Lease Terms

*$50 application fee required

*1 months rent security deposit required

*Pets are not considered

*Minimum 12 month lease

*Utilities are included in the rent

*$100 move in/amenity fee.

*No smoking



No Pets Allowed



