8312 Fenton Street Unit- A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Contemporary, Spacious and Sunlit 2 BD, 2BA Loft Condo with Den right off Downtown Silver Spring!! - Welcome home to your contemporary, spacious and sunlit 2 BD, 2BA loft condo in the The Lofts 24 Condos located near downtown Silver Spring between Burlington Ave and Colesville Rd.



Walk-in and first notice your hardwood floors, large, nearly floor to ceiling windows, open-floor plan, stylish exposed ducts and glass block wall partitions. The condo boasts a modern kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, ample storage space, washer and dryer, and a balcony and large den space that be can also serve as your home office. It comes with a reserved parking space in a small lot off the street. The Silver Spring Metro on the Red Line, Whole Foods and Safeway, coffee shops, etc. are all just blocks away, along with everything downtown Silver Spring has to offer.



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.



Lease Terms:

*$50 Application Fee Required

*1 Month's Security Deposit Required

*Pets are allowed on a case by case basis

*Tenants are responsible for electric and gas

*12 month lease with an option to renew

* Reserved parking space



***Please note that COVID-19 concerns will be respected and all CDC social distancing guidelines expected to be followed, including the wearing of masks, and the avoidance of touching surfaces. Thank you for your understanding.



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Rentals" section, click "View Details" for 8312 Fenton St, and then click "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed. Tenant agent musty accompany client at the initial showing in order to receive full commission.



(RLNE5788640)