8312 Fenton Street Unit- A

8312 Fenton Street · (301) 656-8765 ext. 4
Location

8312 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Contemporary, Spacious and Sunlit 2 BD, 2BA Loft Condo with Den right off Downtown Silver Spring!! - Welcome home to your contemporary, spacious and sunlit 2 BD, 2BA loft condo in the The Lofts 24 Condos located near downtown Silver Spring between Burlington Ave and Colesville Rd.

Walk-in and first notice your hardwood floors, large, nearly floor to ceiling windows, open-floor plan, stylish exposed ducts and glass block wall partitions. The condo boasts a modern kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, ample storage space, washer and dryer, and a balcony and large den space that be can also serve as your home office. It comes with a reserved parking space in a small lot off the street. The Silver Spring Metro on the Red Line, Whole Foods and Safeway, coffee shops, etc. are all just blocks away, along with everything downtown Silver Spring has to offer.

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.

Lease Terms:
*$50 Application Fee Required
*1 Month's Security Deposit Required
*Pets are allowed on a case by case basis
*Tenants are responsible for electric and gas
*12 month lease with an option to renew
* Reserved parking space

***Please note that COVID-19 concerns will be respected and all CDC social distancing guidelines expected to be followed, including the wearing of masks, and the avoidance of touching surfaces. Thank you for your understanding.

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Rentals" section, click "View Details" for 8312 Fenton St, and then click "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed. Tenant agent musty accompany client at the initial showing in order to receive full commission.

(RLNE5788640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A have any available units?
8312 Fenton Street Unit- A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A have?
Some of 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Fenton Street Unit- A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A pet-friendly?
No, 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A does offer parking.
Does 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A have a pool?
No, 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A have accessible units?
No, 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 Fenton Street Unit- A does not have units with air conditioning.
