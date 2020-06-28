8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom basement apartment in Takoma Park!

Short walk to Sligo Creek Park and Long Branch trails. Close to public transportation with access to Silver Spring or DC.



Property highlights



- Well maintained and spotless throughout

- Upgraded kitchen with newer appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Washer/dryer in unit!

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a private backyard

- Grow your own herbs and vegetables in the beautiful vegetable beds

- Plenty of street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water, gas and high-speed internet are included! Just pay electric!

- No pets!



Available Now!



(RLNE5136090)