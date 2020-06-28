All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2

8305 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8305 Greenwood Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom basement apartment in Takoma Park!
Short walk to Sligo Creek Park and Long Branch trails. Close to public transportation with access to Silver Spring or DC.

Property highlights

- Well maintained and spotless throughout
- Upgraded kitchen with newer appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Washer/dryer in unit!
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a private backyard
- Grow your own herbs and vegetables in the beautiful vegetable beds
- Plenty of street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water, gas and high-speed internet are included! Just pay electric!
- No pets!

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5136090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8305 Greenwood Ave Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University