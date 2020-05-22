823 Violet Place

Amenities

4 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Rambler - Walk to Metro - This fantastic 4BR 2BA rambler is located minutes from downtown Silver Spring as well as the Silver Spring and Takoma Park Metro.



The property features a beautiful front porch that overlooks a large spacious front yard. Once you walk inside you will find yourself in a large living room which opens up into the nicely updated kitchen with modern cabinets and granite counter tops.



All four bedrooms are various spacious and have more than enough closet space. Best of all is the large master bedroom with its own updated attached bathroom and walk-in closet. The property features it's own driveway so you will never have to look for a parking space, storage shed, as well as a fenced in back yard.



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

*1 months rent security deposit required

*No Smoking

*Min 12 month lease

*Small dogs accepted with deposit.

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4814276)