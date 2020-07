Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

JUST REDUCED! Wonderful, charming Colonial with screened porch on corner lot. Renovated gourmet kitchen, wood floors, living room with fireplace, separate dining room. # bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. Carpeted lower level with family room, full bath, den and office. Driveway for 2 cars. No smokers. NO PETS. Close to everything that Silver Spring has to offer.