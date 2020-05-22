811 THAYER AVE #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Location! Location! Location! Spacious newly renovated home in the heart of Downtown Silver Spring - across the street from Safeway, two blocks from the library, only a half-mile from the metro, blocks from AFI, The Fillmore, Downtown Silver Spring, Whole Foods, Regal Theater and countless restaurants. This featured 2 bedroom unit enters by way of a huge relaxing porch and through the front door of the home. This unit has hardwood throughout and a gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. there is a washer/dryer in the unit and one bedroom had both a private bath and entrance.