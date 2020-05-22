All apartments in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
811 THAYER AVE #1
Last updated February 1 2020 at 9:49 PM

811 THAYER AVE #1

811 Thayer Ave · No Longer Available
Location

811 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Location! Location! Location! Spacious newly renovated home in the heart of Downtown Silver Spring - across the street from Safeway, two blocks from the library, only a half-mile from the metro, blocks from AFI, The Fillmore, Downtown Silver Spring, Whole Foods, Regal Theater and countless restaurants. This featured 2 bedroom unit enters by way of a huge relaxing porch and through the front door of the home. This unit has hardwood throughout and a gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. there is a washer/dryer in the unit and one bedroom had both a private bath and entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 THAYER AVE #1 have any available units?
811 THAYER AVE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 811 THAYER AVE #1 have?
Some of 811 THAYER AVE #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 THAYER AVE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
811 THAYER AVE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 THAYER AVE #1 pet-friendly?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 811 THAYER AVE #1 offers parking.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 THAYER AVE #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #1 have a pool?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #1 have accessible units?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
