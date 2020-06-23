All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 802 Patton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
802 Patton Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

802 Patton Dr

802 Patton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

802 Patton Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The house of Silver Spring - Property Id: 120630

Location! Location! and Location
This Single family home comes with 6 furnished bedrooms 3 full bath and full finished basement.
The property is located near to all public transportation, schools, restaurants libraries, Silver Spring Civic center the Wheaton mall,
The Giant, the Safeway.
The property is newly renovated with new HVAC Systerm, new floor. New bathroom. New kitchen, new paint.
Come and enjoy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120630
Property Id 120630

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Patton Dr have any available units?
802 Patton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 802 Patton Dr have?
Some of 802 Patton Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Patton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
802 Patton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Patton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 802 Patton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 802 Patton Dr offer parking?
No, 802 Patton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 802 Patton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Patton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Patton Dr have a pool?
No, 802 Patton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 802 Patton Dr have accessible units?
No, 802 Patton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Patton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Patton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Patton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 Patton Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Parkside Terrace
506 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University