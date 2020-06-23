802 Patton Dr

Amenities
The house of Silver Spring - Property Id: 120630
Location! Location! and Location
This Single family home comes with 6 furnished bedrooms 3 full bath and full finished basement.
The property is located near to all public transportation, schools, restaurants libraries, Silver Spring Civic center the Wheaton mall,
The Giant, the Safeway.
The property is newly renovated with new HVAC Systerm, new floor. New bathroom. New kitchen, new paint.
Come and enjoy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120630
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5663883)