802 Patton Dr

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave furnished

Location! Location! and Location

This Single family home comes with 6 furnished bedrooms 3 full bath and full finished basement.

The property is located near to all public transportation, schools, restaurants libraries, Silver Spring Civic center the Wheaton mall,

The Giant, the Safeway.

The property is newly renovated with new HVAC Systerm, new floor. New bathroom. New kitchen, new paint.

Come and enjoy.

No Pets Allowed



