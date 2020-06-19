All apartments in Silver Spring
609 THAYER AVENUE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

609 THAYER AVENUE

609 Thayer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
media room
Beautiful light filled town home in down town Silver Spring . Two level living area. 1st lvl: open concept; kitchen, living , dinning, one guest bed/bath or in law suite ; elegant enclosed sunny patio overlooking large deck and backyard garden. On the 2nd lvl, there is one master bed/master bath. 2nd bed/bath. and laundry. Walk to down town SS Metro, restaurants, shops movie theaters & all downtown attractions. Drive way for parking.UTILITIES:RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRICITY, AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

