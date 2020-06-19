609 THAYER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking media room

Beautiful light filled town home in down town Silver Spring . Two level living area. 1st lvl: open concept; kitchen, living , dinning, one guest bed/bath or in law suite ; elegant enclosed sunny patio overlooking large deck and backyard garden. On the 2nd lvl, there is one master bed/master bath. 2nd bed/bath. and laundry. Walk to down town SS Metro, restaurants, shops movie theaters & all downtown attractions. Drive way for parking.UTILITIES:RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRICITY, AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING