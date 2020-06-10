All apartments in Silver Spring
575 THAYER AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:22 PM

575 THAYER AVENUE

575 Thayer Avenue · (240) 383-1350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Move-in ready! Available JULY 1! Beautifully updated condo with an open layout including a completely renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors, quartz counters & custom cabinetry; lush new carpeting; ample storage space & an updated bath with ceramic tiled floors & newly installed vanity plus a private balcony with scenic views. Minutes from Georgia Ave & downtown Silver Spring. ALL utilities INCLUDED: Gas, water, heat, electric, a/c, garage parking, snow removal, trash removal, sewer, and common grounds. Pets ok on a case by case basis. No more more than 2 pets. $25/month per pet. Monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 THAYER AVENUE have any available units?
575 THAYER AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 575 THAYER AVENUE have?
Some of 575 THAYER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 THAYER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
575 THAYER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 THAYER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 THAYER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 575 THAYER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 575 THAYER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 575 THAYER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 THAYER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 THAYER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 575 THAYER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 575 THAYER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 575 THAYER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 575 THAYER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 THAYER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 THAYER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 575 THAYER AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
