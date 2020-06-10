575 THAYER AVENUE

Amenities

Move-in ready! Available JULY 1! Beautifully updated condo with an open layout including a completely renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors, quartz counters & custom cabinetry; lush new carpeting; ample storage space & an updated bath with ceramic tiled floors & newly installed vanity plus a private balcony with scenic views. Minutes from Georgia Ave & downtown Silver Spring. ALL utilities INCLUDED: Gas, water, heat, electric, a/c, garage parking, snow removal, trash removal, sewer, and common grounds. Pets ok on a case by case basis. No more more than 2 pets. $25/month per pet. Monthly pet rent.