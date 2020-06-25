All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 405 Thayer Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
405 Thayer Ave.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

405 Thayer Ave.

405 Thayer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

405 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Big House, Bigger Yard, Close to Downtown Silver Spring - What are you going to do with all your free time.... now that you can stop your housing search because you've found "the one"?

Welcome home to your wonderful next house that features renovated and expanded kitchen, sun room, finished basement, big living room, spacious dining room, office, den, you name it, we got it. As if that wasn't enough, the stone patio is great for BBQing and the yard.... wow, the yard.... is enormous.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property today!

Lease terms:
*ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 1YR LEASE ONLY
No smoking
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric
Pets case by case

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3578114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Thayer Ave. have any available units?
405 Thayer Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 405 Thayer Ave. have?
Some of 405 Thayer Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Thayer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
405 Thayer Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Thayer Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Thayer Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 405 Thayer Ave. offer parking?
No, 405 Thayer Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 405 Thayer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Thayer Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Thayer Ave. have a pool?
No, 405 Thayer Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 405 Thayer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 405 Thayer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Thayer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Thayer Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Thayer Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Thayer Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20902
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Summit Hills
8484 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University