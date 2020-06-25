405 Thayer Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Big House, Bigger Yard, Close to Downtown Silver Spring - What are you going to do with all your free time.... now that you can stop your housing search because you've found "the one"?



Welcome home to your wonderful next house that features renovated and expanded kitchen, sun room, finished basement, big living room, spacious dining room, office, den, you name it, we got it. As if that wasn't enough, the stone patio is great for BBQing and the yard.... wow, the yard.... is enormous.



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property today!



Lease terms:

*ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 1YR LEASE ONLY

No smoking

Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

Pets case by case



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3578114)