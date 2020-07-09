2949 TERRACE DRIVE

Amenities

This meticulously-maintained 3 bedroom + 2 bath home is perfectly sited in the desirable Bethesda Chevy Chase school cluster and offers convenient, one-level living. The spacious, sun-filled interior boasts over 1500+ SF of living space; an open concept layout with a large living room and brick (wood-burning) fireplace; formal dining area with ceiling fan; recently updated galley kitchen with skylight, breakfast area and sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive deck. All three bedrooms are located on the main level with 1 full bath. Retreat to the oversized, finished basement for ample recreational space; ideal for entertaining; full bath and private entrance that leads to a 1/5 acre of green, lush, backyard space. Prime location: within steps of major commuter routes, Metro, parks shops and dining. This home has it all. Submit an application today!