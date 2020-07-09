All apartments in Silver Spring
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
2949 TERRACE DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2949 TERRACE DRIVE

2949 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2949 Terrace Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This meticulously-maintained 3 bedroom + 2 bath home is perfectly sited in the desirable Bethesda Chevy Chase school cluster and offers convenient, one-level living. The spacious, sun-filled interior boasts over 1500+ SF of living space; an open concept layout with a large living room and brick (wood-burning) fireplace; formal dining area with ceiling fan; recently updated galley kitchen with skylight, breakfast area and sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive deck. All three bedrooms are located on the main level with 1 full bath. Retreat to the oversized, finished basement for ample recreational space; ideal for entertaining; full bath and private entrance that leads to a 1/5 acre of green, lush, backyard space. Prime location: within steps of major commuter routes, Metro, parks shops and dining. This home has it all. Submit an application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

