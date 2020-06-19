All apartments in Silver Spring
2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY

2806 East-West Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2806 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4BR Home in Chevy Chase: This home is absolutely beautiful. Enjoy this well laid out colonial home in Rock Creek Forest on the quiet end of the service road in the most popular part of this wonderful neighborhood, beautifully landscaped with incredibly private rear patio. Small pets under 25lbs considered with additional deposit.Traditional 3 large bedrooms on the upper level and a main floor family room and den. Attached 1 car garage. Great location to Metrorail Bus - 1 Mile and Public Bus Service, DC, shopping and fine dining. This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have any available units?
2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

