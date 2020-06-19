2806 EAST WEST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4BR Home in Chevy Chase: This home is absolutely beautiful. Enjoy this well laid out colonial home in Rock Creek Forest on the quiet end of the service road in the most popular part of this wonderful neighborhood, beautifully landscaped with incredibly private rear patio. Small pets under 25lbs considered with additional deposit.Traditional 3 large bedrooms on the upper level and a main floor family room and den. Attached 1 car garage. Great location to Metrorail Bus - 1 Mile and Public Bus Service, DC, shopping and fine dining. This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!