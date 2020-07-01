2747 LINDEN LANE

Amenities
Historic details and modern amenities in this spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath unit in the Gymnasium, located in beautiful National Park Seminary. Meticulously restored and masterfully designed, this Greco-Roman building includes modern interior, honed marble countertops with waterfall island, Italian-front cabinetry, high end appliances, separate pantry, expansive windows, hardwood flooring, and is energy efficient throughout. Community amenities include fitness center, walking trails, common area, billiards room, a grand ballroom and more! Located close to Forest Glen metro, I-495, Georgia Ave. and 16th Street. Assigned parking included!