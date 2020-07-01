All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 2747 LINDEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
2747 LINDEN LANE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

2747 LINDEN LANE

2747 Linden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2747 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
Historic details and modern amenities in this spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath unit in the Gymnasium, located in beautiful National Park Seminary. Meticulously restored and masterfully designed, this Greco-Roman building includes modern interior, honed marble countertops with waterfall island, Italian-front cabinetry, high end appliances, separate pantry, expansive windows, hardwood flooring, and is energy efficient throughout. Community amenities include fitness center, walking trails, common area, billiards room, a grand ballroom and more! Located close to Forest Glen metro, I-495, Georgia Ave. and 16th Street. Assigned parking included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 LINDEN LANE have any available units?
2747 LINDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2747 LINDEN LANE have?
Some of 2747 LINDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 LINDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2747 LINDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 LINDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2747 LINDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2747 LINDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2747 LINDEN LANE offers parking.
Does 2747 LINDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 LINDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 LINDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 2747 LINDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2747 LINDEN LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 2747 LINDEN LANE has accessible units.
Does 2747 LINDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 LINDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 LINDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2747 LINDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University