2747 LINDEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool table

Historic details and modern amenities in this spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath unit in the Gymnasium, located in beautiful National Park Seminary. Meticulously restored and masterfully designed, this Greco-Roman building includes modern interior, honed marble countertops with waterfall island, Italian-front cabinetry, high end appliances, separate pantry, expansive windows, hardwood flooring, and is energy efficient throughout. Community amenities include fitness center, walking trails, common area, billiards room, a grand ballroom and more! Located close to Forest Glen metro, I-495, Georgia Ave. and 16th Street. Assigned parking included!