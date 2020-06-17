2412 COLSTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible game room parking

--> Quiet Condo close to DC, Bethesda, and Beach Drive Trails...ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in condo fee. Walkable to Silver Spring METRO and a minute walk to the Corner Market at the shopping center.... Walk down to Beach Drive and the trails yet enjoy quick access to virtually everywhere. Open Kitchen out to main living space. STORAGE SPACE heaven and tons of closet space in the Main bedroom and upper loft rooms. Plenty of space on the upper level for either a 2nd bedroom, home office, guest room, game room, library. You name it. WASHER-DRYER in the unit! Plus 2 off street parking spaces right in front of the building on a quiet street (with more free parking for guests)~Call to see this one today! ALSO FOR SALE at $245,000