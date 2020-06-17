All apartments in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
2412 COLSTON DRIVE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

2412 COLSTON DRIVE

2412 Colston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Colston Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
game room
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
--> Quiet Condo close to DC, Bethesda, and Beach Drive Trails...ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in condo fee. Walkable to Silver Spring METRO and a minute walk to the Corner Market at the shopping center.... Walk down to Beach Drive and the trails yet enjoy quick access to virtually everywhere. Open Kitchen out to main living space. STORAGE SPACE heaven and tons of closet space in the Main bedroom and upper loft rooms. Plenty of space on the upper level for either a 2nd bedroom, home office, guest room, game room, library. You name it. WASHER-DRYER in the unit! Plus 2 off street parking spaces right in front of the building on a quiet street (with more free parking for guests)~Call to see this one today! ALSO FOR SALE at $245,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 COLSTON DRIVE have any available units?
2412 COLSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2412 COLSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 2412 COLSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 COLSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2412 COLSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 COLSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2412 COLSTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2412 COLSTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2412 COLSTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2412 COLSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 COLSTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 COLSTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2412 COLSTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2412 COLSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 2412 COLSTON DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 2412 COLSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 COLSTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 COLSTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 COLSTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
