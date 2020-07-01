1807 Locust Grove Rd

Amenities
Renovated spacious townhouse with Two living spaces, welcome you in addition to dining space and an eat-in kitchen with french doors leading to the rear deck. Gas fireplace and a great walk out basement for an office, playroom, or entertaining. Hardwood floors were added through out the entire main floor. Great ceiling height, , l private garage. Upstairs you can expect a huge master suite with custom walk-in closets and a classy master bathroom with a double vanity, large shower with glass enclosure, and a drool-worthy soaking tub. walking distance to Aldi's, downtown Silver Spring, major bus lines and restaurants, less than half a mile to Forest Glen redline metro.
(RLNE5667228)