1807 Locust Grove Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Renovated spacious townhouse with Two living spaces, welcome you in addition to dining space and an eat-in kitchen with french doors leading to the rear deck. Gas fireplace and a great walk out basement for an office, playroom, or entertaining. Hardwood floors were added through out the entire main floor. Great ceiling height, , l private garage. Upstairs you can expect a huge master suite with custom walk-in closets and a classy master bathroom with a double vanity, large shower with glass enclosure, and a drool-worthy soaking tub. walking distance to Aldi's, downtown Silver Spring, major bus lines and restaurants, less than half a mile to Forest Glen redline metro.



(RLNE5667228)