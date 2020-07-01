All apartments in Silver Spring
1807 Locust Grove Rd
1807 Locust Grove Rd

1807 Locust Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Locust Grove Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated spacious townhouse with Two living spaces, welcome you in addition to dining space and an eat-in kitchen with french doors leading to the rear deck. Gas fireplace and a great walk out basement for an office, playroom, or entertaining. Hardwood floors were added through out the entire main floor. Great ceiling height, , l private garage. Upstairs you can expect a huge master suite with custom walk-in closets and a classy master bathroom with a double vanity, large shower with glass enclosure, and a drool-worthy soaking tub. walking distance to Aldi's, downtown Silver Spring, major bus lines and restaurants, less than half a mile to Forest Glen redline metro.

(RLNE5667228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Locust Grove Rd have any available units?
1807 Locust Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1807 Locust Grove Rd have?
Some of 1807 Locust Grove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Locust Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Locust Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Locust Grove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Locust Grove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Locust Grove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Locust Grove Rd offers parking.
Does 1807 Locust Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Locust Grove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Locust Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 1807 Locust Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Locust Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1807 Locust Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Locust Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Locust Grove Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Locust Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1807 Locust Grove Rd has units with air conditioning.

