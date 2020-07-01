1736 EAST WEST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Welcome to Chevy Chase Crest. Nestled in a lush community-friendly neighborhood, this townhouse-style condo features the winning combination of location, charm and price. Enjoy your own house, with the convenience of a condo! Well proportioned living spaces are accentuated by newly completed upgrades throughout the property, including luxury vinyl flooring and new energy efficient windows on both levels. Pleasant views of the common green space and vibrant soil for gardening, make this a relaxing place to call home.THE RESIDENCE: Your private front door leads to a spacious living room, a separate dining area and a state of the art kitchen, with a walk out that leads to the rear patio. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bathroom set in an exquisite Italian marble arrangement with convex shower. Extra storage, convenient community laundry and FREE unassigned parking complete the package!THE LOCATION: The premier location is less than a 10 minute walk and 5 minute drive to the Silver Spring Metro stop, fun restaurants, Starbucks, Giant, the AFI and Fillmore Theaters and the best of the newly revitalized downtown Silver Spring. Available: October 1, 2020. Contact Brad Pitt for an application TODAY!!