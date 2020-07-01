All apartments in Silver Spring
1736 EAST WEST HIGHWAY

1736 East-West Highway · (240) 737-5000
Location

1736 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Welcome to Chevy Chase Crest. Nestled in a lush community-friendly neighborhood, this townhouse-style condo features the winning combination of location, charm and price. Enjoy your own house, with the convenience of a condo! Well proportioned living spaces are accentuated by newly completed upgrades throughout the property, including luxury vinyl flooring and new energy efficient windows on both levels. Pleasant views of the common green space and vibrant soil for gardening, make this a relaxing place to call home.THE RESIDENCE: Your private front door leads to a spacious living room, a separate dining area and a state of the art kitchen, with a walk out that leads to the rear patio. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bathroom set in an exquisite Italian marble arrangement with convex shower. Extra storage, convenient community laundry and FREE unassigned parking complete the package!THE LOCATION: The premier location is less than a 10 minute walk and 5 minute drive to the Silver Spring Metro stop, fun restaurants, Starbucks, Giant, the AFI and Fillmore Theaters and the best of the newly revitalized downtown Silver Spring. Available: October 1, 2020. Contact Brad Pitt for an application TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

