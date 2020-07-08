All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 1405 MOFFET ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
1405 MOFFET ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

1405 MOFFET ROAD

1405 Moffet Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1405 Moffet Road, Silver Spring, MD 20903
Oakview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cape Cod home located in the Oakview neighborhood of Silver Spring! 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom on Main Level! 1 Bedroom and office/den and 1 full bathroom on upper level! Hardwood Floors and a fireplace in living room! Dining area off modern updated Kitchen! Granite counters! Newer appliances! Beautifully updated full bathrooms! Screened Porch! Fenced backyard! 2 Sheds!Conveniently located only minutes to I495, US Food and Drug Administration, University of Maryland, College Park Campus and Washington DC. Available move in date will be Mid July! $40 application fee due per adult over 18 yrs old. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month's Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 MOFFET ROAD have any available units?
1405 MOFFET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1405 MOFFET ROAD have?
Some of 1405 MOFFET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 MOFFET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1405 MOFFET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 MOFFET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1405 MOFFET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 1405 MOFFET ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1405 MOFFET ROAD offers parking.
Does 1405 MOFFET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 MOFFET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 MOFFET ROAD have a pool?
No, 1405 MOFFET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1405 MOFFET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1405 MOFFET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 MOFFET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 MOFFET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 MOFFET ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 MOFFET ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Central
8455 Fenton St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University