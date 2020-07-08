1405 MOFFET ROAD

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cape Cod home located in the Oakview neighborhood of Silver Spring! 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom on Main Level! 1 Bedroom and office/den and 1 full bathroom on upper level! Hardwood Floors and a fireplace in living room! Dining area off modern updated Kitchen! Granite counters! Newer appliances! Beautifully updated full bathrooms! Screened Porch! Fenced backyard! 2 Sheds!Conveniently located only minutes to I495, US Food and Drug Administration, University of Maryland, College Park Campus and Washington DC. Available move in date will be Mid July! $40 application fee due per adult over 18 yrs old. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month's Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.