130 FLEETWOOD TERRACE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Updated Rambler overlooking Sligo Creek Park, Bigger than it looks! Gorgeous new Hardwoods & no carpets!, Fresh paint and & New lighting everywhere, Gas fireplace, Sep Dining Rm, Spectacular Deck overlooks parkland!! Large finished walk out bsmt with 4th legal bdrm & full bath, large rec room, no lawn to cut, 1.5 miles to downtown Silver Spring, Whole Foods etc, 1 cat or medium dog with deposit, Rent includes: leaf removal, shrub pruning and gutter cleaning! No lawn to cut!! No lead paint inside.